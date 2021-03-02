Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

PSCU opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $62.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.51% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

