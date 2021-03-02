EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of EuroSite Power stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. EuroSite Power has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05.
About EuroSite Power
