EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EuroSite Power stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. EuroSite Power has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

