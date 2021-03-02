MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of MacroGenics worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,781,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,449,000 after purchasing an additional 304,206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in MacroGenics by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,949 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,305,000 after purchasing an additional 122,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MacroGenics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,181,000 after purchasing an additional 740,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,510,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.82.

MGNX stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.