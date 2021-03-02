California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,300 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Harsco worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Harsco by 64.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Harsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 20.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 197.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

HSC stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $22.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.59 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Harsco’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.