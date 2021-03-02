Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 194.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,384,000 after buying an additional 1,208,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after buying an additional 819,431 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $30,576,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $14,405,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $12,133,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.22. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,619 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $169,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,073 shares of company stock worth $8,142,582.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

