California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,099 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 395,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 180,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of ALEX opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 882.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

