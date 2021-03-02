Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 112.60 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $568,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $104,425.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,400 shares of company stock worth $10,556,470 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 409,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60,612 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $11,448,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $14,893,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

