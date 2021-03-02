California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 73.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 320.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 168.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 27.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $256.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.08 and a 1-year high of $289.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.83 and its 200-day moving average is $260.36.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.67. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.