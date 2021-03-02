First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 167.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth approximately $6,267,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Inter Parfums by 308.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 146,943 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Inter Parfums by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 906,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,841,000 after purchasing an additional 123,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 399.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inter Parfums by 23.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

In related news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $158,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,134 over the last three months. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $75.22 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.