California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,232 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Futu during the second quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the third quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $165.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.24 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Futu from $119.70 to $246.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. BOCOM International began coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, 86 Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

