CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Raised to $77.00 at Scotiabank

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CCDBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on CCL Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on CCL Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CCL Industries from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $52.11 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.