Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €94.40 ($111.06) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €87.10 ($102.47).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €88.74 ($104.40) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion and a PE ratio of 183.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €85.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83. Puma has a twelve month low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a twelve month high of €93.44 ($109.93).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

