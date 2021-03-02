Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Increased to GBX 570 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered Pearson to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pearson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 646.40 ($8.45).

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 763.40 ($9.97) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 738.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 628.49. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a one year high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The firm has a market cap of £5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

