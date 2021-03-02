Halfords Group plc (HFD.L)’s (HFD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

HFD stock opened at GBX 311.50 ($4.07) on Monday. Halfords Group plc has a one year low of GBX 49.42 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 352 ($4.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £620.25 million and a PE ratio of 15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 280.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.67.

In other news, insider Graham Stapleton sold 185,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total value of £548,322.40 ($716,386.73).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

