Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.26.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $210.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -236.13 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $1,487,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,974.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $854,145.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at $72,877,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.