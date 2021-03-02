Barclays Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $75.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target upped by Barclays from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WDC. Wedbush raised their price objective on Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC stock opened at $72.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.95 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.