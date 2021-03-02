First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,384 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter worth $1,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETH opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $658.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $84,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

