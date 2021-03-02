BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter.

MQT opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

