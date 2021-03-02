Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 202.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 54.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of CENT stock opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $51.23.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.