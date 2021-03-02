First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,355 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 364,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

KE stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $618.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter.

KE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Sidoti raised Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

