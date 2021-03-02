-$0.05 EPS Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Hilton Grand Vacations reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.43 and a beta of 2.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

