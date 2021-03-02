Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $275,000 Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 820,354 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,128,000 after buying an additional 1,025,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 725,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 97,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXP opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -295.40 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

