Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,132 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,616,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,535,000 after acquiring an additional 281,788 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $2,026,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $1,661,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 84,497 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 216.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 79,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

BRMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

