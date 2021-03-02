Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $55.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $64,672.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,622,850.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $66,528.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,236,250.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,383 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

