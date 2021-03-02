Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,822 MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 658.8% in the third quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 125,891 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 738.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 332,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 117,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 308,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 245,664 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 35,640 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $1,295,157.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,643.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,817 shares of company stock worth $4,656,755. 9.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MXL opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

