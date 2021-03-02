Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VNDA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. Also, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $107,865.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,688.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

