Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,501,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 491,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 508,698 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

NLTX stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.90 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63.

In related news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,383,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

