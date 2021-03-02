Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.62. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $46.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68.

In other news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $142,526.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $101,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,679.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

