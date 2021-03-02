Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Director Sells C$89,000.00 in Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.78, for a total transaction of C$89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,196,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,249,453.16.

Mark Gerard O’dea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.69, for a total transaction of C$84,500.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$78,050.00.

LGD opened at C$1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$394.71 million and a PE ratio of 58.08. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on LGD. Pi Financial set a C$2.80 price target on shares of Liberty Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$2.90 to C$2.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

