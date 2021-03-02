Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to $3.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAVVF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.22.

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $386.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.22.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

