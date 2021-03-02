Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price lifted by Raymond James to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Friday, November 20th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Sunday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.25.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$19.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$10.94 and a 52 week high of C$19.35.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

