TD Securities Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$36.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CWB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.36.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$32.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.15. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$15.70 and a 1 year high of C$33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$236.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.5999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total value of C$180,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.