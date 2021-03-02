Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 1,237,844 Shares

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,237,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $13,987,637.20. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:TEN opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a market cap of $691.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $12.94.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. On average, analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
About Tenneco
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
