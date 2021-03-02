Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 1,237,844 Shares

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,237,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $13,987,637.20. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:TEN opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a market cap of $691.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $12.94.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. On average, analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tenneco by 273.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Tenneco by 24.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

