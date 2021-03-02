EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson Sells 3,521 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21.

Shares of EPAM opened at $384.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $402.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.05.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,174,000 after purchasing an additional 180,734 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

