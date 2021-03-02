EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson Sells 3,521 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21.
Shares of EPAM opened at $384.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $402.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.05.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.50.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.
