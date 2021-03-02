Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Close Brothers Group stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $14.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.