Barclays Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €65.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.54 ($70.05).

Danone stock opened at €57.24 ($67.34) on Tuesday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s fifty day moving average is €54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.16.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

