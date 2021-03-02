Barclays Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €65.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.54 ($70.05).

Danone stock opened at €57.24 ($67.34) on Tuesday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s fifty day moving average is €54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.16.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (EPA:BN)

