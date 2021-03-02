Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Sells 1,385 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Philipp Schindler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85.

GOOG opened at $2,081.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,961.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1,726.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

