EDP Renováveis’ (EDRVF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EDP Renováveis from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Societe Generale lowered EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded EDP Renováveis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of EDRVF opened at $22.66 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

