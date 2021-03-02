Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Increased to $1.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BTEGF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.26.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.12.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

