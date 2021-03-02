Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ping Identity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of PING opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.00, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. Equities analysts expect that Ping Identity will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 14,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $428,198.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,461.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,222,901 shares of company stock valued at $139,111,893. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth about $902,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

