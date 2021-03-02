Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Adevinta Asa in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Adevinta Asa alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $16.35 on Monday. Adevinta Asa has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.