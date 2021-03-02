Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of THUPY opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. Thule Group AB has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $21.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59.
About Thule Group AB (publ)
