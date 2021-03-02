Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Up 270.0% in February

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SUOPY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Sumco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sumco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Sumco stock opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. Sumco has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $48.71.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $695.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.52 million. Sumco had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Analysts predict that Sumco will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

