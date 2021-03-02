KeyCorp Comments on Repligen Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Repligen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $221.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.62.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Repligen by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after buying an additional 214,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after acquiring an additional 320,301 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Repligen by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,441,000 after purchasing an additional 239,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 418,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,810,000 after purchasing an additional 43,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

