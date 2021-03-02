Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $286.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $178.00 to $286.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ETSY. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.90.

Shares of ETSY opened at $244.58 on Friday. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $248.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.72 and a 200 day moving average of $160.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total transaction of $852,267.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,161.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $139,569.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,427.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,550 shares of company stock worth $4,660,412. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Etsy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Etsy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Etsy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,415,000 after purchasing an additional 142,247 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Etsy by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,088,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

