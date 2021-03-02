Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QBCRF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Quebecor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quebecor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $26.86.

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.