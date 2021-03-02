FY2021 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Reduced by Analyst

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.71) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.24). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

Shares of ACAD opened at $49.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%.

In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $106,635.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,230.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $54,193.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,272.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

