Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ONTF. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Sunday. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of ONTF opened at $63.40 on Monday. ON24 has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $81.98.

In related news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

