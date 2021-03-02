Macfarlane Group’s (MACF) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Macfarlane Group stock opened at GBX 98.80 ($1.29) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.70. Macfarlane Group has a twelve month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 101 ($1.32). The stock has a market cap of £155.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

