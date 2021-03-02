GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GB Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBGPF opened at $12.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. GB Group has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

